Terry L. Snowberger, 81

July 21, 1939-Dec. 6, 2020

Terry L. Snowberger passed away at his home Sunday, Dec. 6. Terry was born July 21, 1939, in Ashton, Idaho, to Lenore and Donald Snowberger.

Terry joined the Air Force at the young age of 16, returning to Butte after his discharge. He then started working in the Butte mines, and travelling the country as a “tramp” miner. He later came back to Butte going to work as a laborer on various construction jobs around the state. Terry worked hard all his life and retired from the laborers union. He was a very kind-hearted man and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Terry is survived by his sisters, Carma Hossner, Nancy (Ernie) Evans, Carol Mulcahy, Sheila (Scott) Mattson, Tammy Shutey (Roger Crowley); and brother, Scott (Fe) Snowberger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janet; brothers-in-law, Mickey Mulcahy, Steve Osborne, Dean Hossner, and the love of Terry's life, Phyllis Saari.

Duggan Dolan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Per Terry's request, there will be no services, and there will be a private family interment of ashes. In lieu of flowers… just be kind to each other.