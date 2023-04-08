November 14, 1958 – April 1, 2023

BUTTE - Terri Arntson a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on April 1, 2023, at her home in Butte surrounded by her loving husband and three children after her year-long battle with Leukemia.

Terri Kay Wills was born on November 14, 1958, to William and Vera (Matosich) Wills. She joined her two older sisters, Cindy and Denise. As a young girl at Longfellow grade school and East Jr. High she formed lifelong friendships that were very important to her. They had a lot of fun together all through high school and beyond. Terri graduated from Butte High School in 1976 and went to Montana State University for a year before she decided to come home and join the family business working for her dad, Bill Wills at the Butte Tin Shop. She truly enjoyed working alongside her dad. Overall, she worked 44 years for Butte Tin even rising to be a part owner and eventually turning it over to her nephews.

She fell in love with Jeff Arntson whom she stole the heart of on August 26, 1978, and they started their journey together. Their first son, Brandon (1980), was born as they followed Jeff's dream of coaching, first moving to Outlook, MT where she made many friends and made a home for her family. While there, they added son, Bryan (1983) and daughter, Courtney (1985). She continued to raise her family with a stop in Hot Springs, MT, where new friends and memories were made. After a couple years, they were able to move back home to Butte.

Terri was the wife of a coach, mother of athletes and coaches, and grandmother of her own little team. She was in attendance for as many games as possible, never to judge but always to lend her support. While in Seattle and after returning, it hurt that she couldn't go watch her grandkids as she recovered from Leukemia.

Terri loved to cook, especially for family. Be it pasties or povitica, she could do it all and nothing put a smile on her face more than cooking for family and friends at holidays or Sunday night dinners with the family. Many Sunday night dinners consisted of her cooking only to go play with the kids while the other adults ate her amazing food.

Terri loved to spend time at the cabin at Georgetown Lake or the cabin at Princeton. She was looking forward to retirement when she wouldn't have to come home on Sunday night to get ready for the work week. She enjoyed being in the boat, riding 4-wheelers, hanging around the campfire, or any activity when all the family was around.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Vera Wills, mother-in-law, Mary Arntson, and father-in-law, Bill Arntson.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; sons and daughters-in-law: Brandon (Apryl), Bryan (Kristi); daughter and son-in-law: Courtney (Josh) Schad; seven grandchildren: Hazen, Ridge, Hadlee Arntson, Rigley and Brooks Arntson, and Kendallyn and Keelie Schad; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Arch and Laura Arntson; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Cindy (Steve) Donaldson and Denise (Jeff) Gorman. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were all so important to her.

Terri's family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support, and good thoughts over this difficult last year. It is amazing to see all your love and we appreciate each one of you. She fought a good fight against Leukemia and always had the most positive attitude of any person we knew. She was always so upbeat in the face of such a nasty disease. It is impossible to put into words what she has meant to her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, and other family members. We will always love and cherish all memories of you.

Friends may call on Saturday after 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Shriners Hospital, or the charity of the donor's choice.