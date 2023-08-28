April 25, 1932—Aug. 21, 2023

Terry was born in Bonesteel, SD on April 25, 1932, to Henry and Berniece Ryan. He was raised in Butte, MT, with his siblings Merdice Brewer, Esther Jacobson, and Jim Ryan. Terry was proud of his Montana and Irish heritage.

He served his country as a Marine in the Korean War from 1951—1954 and was honorably discharged. He returned to Butte where he met his wife, Irene Harrington. They married on November 27, 1954.

Terry and Irene raised five daughters: Colleen, Kathleen, Irene, Maureen and Sheila. Terry’s ultimate love was his family—the family he and Irene built over 68 years. Irene—or “Tweety”—was the love of his life with his daughters right behind. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of a loving family right up to the very end.

Terry joined the San Jose Fire Department in 1962 retiring as a Captain in 1997. Terry loved his job as a firefighter—the work and the lasting friendships formed.

Terry was a man of strong faith, exceptional work ethic and appreciated the values of honesty, fair play and common sense.

Terry and Irene moved to Hollister and still live in the home they built on the golf course. They enjoyed the Ridgemark Community and have made many friends.

Terry enjoyed his grandchildren, golf, a good cup of coffee, good food, Jamisons, Montana, Hawaii, sitting in the sun, traveling with Rene to play golf, good friends, and his fireman brotherhood.

Terry is survived by his wife, Irene Ryan; daughters: Colleen Hunter (Shawn), Kathy Lawerence (Dennis), Irene O’Keefe (Dan), Maureen Ryan (Frank), and Sheila Manzano; ten grandchildren: Courtney, Ryan, Kyle, Fiona, Kathleen, Emma, Daniel, Gradeigh, Bridger, and Meghan) and 4 great grandchildren (Layton, Weston, Axel and Brooklyn; his sister, Esther Jacobson; and brother, Jim Ryan (Peggy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A vigil will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 5:00—7:00 PM at Grunnagle Funeral Home, 870 San Benito St., Hollister, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1200 Fairview Rd., Hollister, CA, with interment to follow at St. Benedict Church. A celebration of life will follow interment at the Ridgemark Country Club, 3800 Airline Hwy, Hollister, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to San Jose Fire Museum or Burn Center at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.