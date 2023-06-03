Teressa Lynn Arthur, 50

April 30, 1973 – May 28, 2023

Teressa came into this world on April 30,1973 in Butte, Montana. She joined her three big brothers and completed the Arthur family. Bill, the family protector keeping the other three in line (not always an easy task for the guy who sometimes slipped off the line himself). Jesse, who was always there to make her smile and laugh no matter the situation. Jack, always trying to be the funny man, but he never did grow up. We may not have been a family of fine wine, but we were a family of fine value and loyalty to each other. Teressa looked up to her brothers and could not wait to become a teenager so she could hang out with them and have a good time.

Teressa started her own family at the early age of 19 by adding three sons to name after her three brothers. Brandan is named after Jesse, Josh after Bill "Colt" and Jake after Jack. Teressa always noted how she thought her boys' personalities reflected their namesakes. Not only was Teressa blessed with three big brothers and three sons, she was blessed with three nieces and three nephews who she loved as her own, and then seven more great nieces and nephews came along. Teressa was extremely proud of her family and made sure that we stayed a close-knit group after the passing of her parents. She kept her friend group small, but those friends became family to her.

Teressa went to Montana Tech and received an Associate's Degree in Accounting Technology. She was the first member of the family to earn a college degree. She started working at S.J. Perry and then for the State of Montana. She took a second job with Town Pump as a casino floor runner and eventually left her job with the state, moving up at Town Pump to be the manager of a casino. After her cancer came back, she applied for a position in the HR office, and they happily accepted her. She remained in that position until her death. Teressa and her family would like to thank the Town Pump family for all the love and support they have shown her the last several years.

Teressa enjoyed all outings with her family and friends, even if it was just a car ride around town. She especially loved cooking dinner with her boys, watching Jeopardy, playing board/card games, and taking drives in the mountains.

Cancer came into Teressa's life at the young age of 42; she beat it once but then it came back with a vengeance. Teressa got tired of fighting, and as she put it "I'm not living, I'm breathing." Although that is how she felt, she never burdened anybody else and always made sure to put a smile on her face for her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Janice and William Arthur. She is survived by her children: Brandan Arthur, Josh Parish, and Jake Parish (Sophie Sullivan); her brothers and their wives: Bill (Melanie) Arthur, Jesse (Christie) Arthur, Jack (Michelle) Arthur and also her best friend, (the sister she never had) Billie Jo Gonzales and her family; her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews: Amanda (Josh) Ahlin and their children Brantley and Grace, Travis Sadler, Samantha (Zack) Ormond and their children: Savannah and Zaveah, Tony (Shelbey) Sadler and their children Jaxon, Elijah, and Reese, Ryan (Nikki) Arthur, and Chloe (Manny) Rivera.

Teressa was an extremely selfless person including writing her own obituary to make things easier for her boys. No matter what, through thick or thin, she did everything she could to make life better for her boys. She made sure to leave us all with the most fitting quote.

"How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." - Winnie the Pooh.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Front Street Station, 800 East Front Street in Butte.

Memorials in honor of Teressa are suggested to the American Cancer Society, by visiting Cancer.org.

