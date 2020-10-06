Teresa Granier, 94

Nov. 15, 1925-Sept. 28, 2020

Teresa Granier, age 94, of Missoula, passed away of natural causes on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Grizzly Peak of Missoula.

Teresa was born on November 15, 1925, and raised in Walkerville “Butte” Montana. She attended St. Lawrence Grade School and Butte High. After high school, Teresa worked at a music store for six years and then at Miners Bank until 1968, when she married Ben Granier. Once married, they lived in Libby until moving to Missoula in 1971.

In 1976, Teresa joined St. Patrick’s Hospital Guild, where she volunteered or worked as she referred to her volunteer position, one day a week, for 29 years, at the Surgery Waiting Area. Teresa loved volunteering and believed that the Guild enriched her life in many ways.

She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the symphony, gardening — especially caring for her roses, and baking. Every Christmas, Teresa baked all her favorite cookies and gave plates of them to her friends.

Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Granier; father and mother, Batt and Hilda Romano; brother, Ed Romano; and sister, Helen Sullivan. She is survived by her niece, Lynn Sullivan; and many dear friends.