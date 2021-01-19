 Skip to main content
Tanya Kulkosky, 66
June 29, 1954-Jan. 11, 2021

Our precious Tanya left us to join her husband Paul, in search of a kinder, gentler world.

She was born Tanya Marie Weightman in Butte on a summer's day in 1954, when life seemed simpler. After graduating from Butte High in 1972, Tanya left Butte in search of further education. In Seattle she met the love of of her life, Dr. Paul Kulkosky, and they married in 1977 at St. Timothy's chapel at Georgetown Lake.

Paul's work led them to Pueblo, Colorado where Tanya earned her Master's in history. She quickly involved herself in the community and was instrumental in putting Pueblo's State Park on the National Registry. She also was a curator for the Pueblo National Aeronautical Museum.

After retiring they moved to Butte. Tanya was very gifted and creative and her love of art, literature and history kept her busy. Paul's sudden death in 2019 left Tanya devastated and she struggled to recover.

"Spread your wings, dear sister, you're free now."

She is survived by her mother, Grace Gillette; brother, Kerry (Rita) Weightman; brothers-in-law, Chris (Mary Anne), Peter (Elaine) Kulkosky; niece, Cassie (Jon) Wick; nephews, Ryan (Chris) Weightman, Mark Kulkosky; special cousin, Debbie Watts' and numerous extended family.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

