Sylvia Marie Gleason
February 14,1949 - September 9, 2023
DEER LODGE - Sylvia M. Gleason, age 74, of Deer Lodge, gained her angel wings on September 9, 2023.
Services will be held in the Community Center of Deer Lodge, 416 Cottonwood Ave., Deer Lodge, MT, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. A graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, W. Milwaukee Ave., Deer Lodge, MT, with a luncheon after at the Community Center. Dishes, salads, etc. are welcomed and appreciated by the family if brought.
Please visit longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Sylvia