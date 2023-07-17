January 19, 1938—July 2, 2023

Sylvia Ibey Roberts passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the age of 85 years. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on January 19, 1938. She was the only child of Dan and Sybil Ibey. Sylvia was raised in Enfield, New Hampshire until she was eleven years old. In 1949, she moved to Dillon, Montana with her parents as they established their prominent building company, Ibey Construction. Sylvia attended local schools and graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1956. After high school, she went back to her beloved New Hampshire to attend the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing. She later returned to Montana to attend Montana State University.

Sylvia married her high school sweetheart, Dick Roberts, June 12, 1958. They made Dillon their home and raised their four children here. Sylvia was a busy mother and wife, while her husband, Dick, worked hard as a local business owner of Roberts Packing Company. They later divorced in 1992, after 34 years of marriage.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest son, Danny, who died at the age of 17 in 1976 as a passenger in a tragic car accident; son-in-law, Art Mautz; cousin, Mary Doner and her longtime companion, Everett Clothey.

Sylvia is survived by her daughters: Jackie Taylor (Craig) and Susan Mautz, and her son, David Roberts (Tracey); grandchildren: Jake Taylor (Airlynn), Nicole Steed (Matthew), Josh Taylor (Kate), Tyler and Allen Roberts, Natasha Mautz (Danny), Christina Mautz (Tom); great-grandchildren: Justin, Logan and Emily Steed, Kambria and Pierce Taylor and Nadia Banuelos Mautz.

A memorial Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at St. Rose Catholic Church on Thursday, July 13th at 10:30 a.m.