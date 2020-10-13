Svend Wind, 93

Oct. 5, 1927-Oct. 12, 2020
On October 12, 2020, Svend Jorgen Peder Wind, our wonderful loving Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa left us to complete his final journey to meet his Lord. Svend was born on October 5, 1927, in Odense, Denmark, to Lorenz and Johanna (Jorgensen) Wind. He joined an older sister, Tove, and the young family immigrated to the USA in 1929. Three brothers, John, Larry and Lee were born in the US. Svend resided his entire life in “his hometown” of Anaconda, Montana.
He graduated from Anaconda High School, class of 1945, and served in the US Army 1945-1947. He returned to Anaconda and married his true love, Lillian (Niven), on March 6, 1948. They had four children, and celebrated 64 years of marriage, before Lillian passed in 2012. Svend spend his entire career working for the Anaconda Company, at the smelter, as a bricklayer and then masonry superintendent, retiring as Smelting Maintenance Superintendent in 1981. He was active in the following organizations: First Presbyterian Church; Lifetime member and four time Past Master of Acacia Lodge #33, AF&AM; Eureka Chapter #16, Eastern Star; Anaconda American Legion Post 21-Past Commander; Past Vice President Montana Association for the Blind; and the Anaconda Retired Men’s Breakfast Club.
Svend’s greatest joy in his life is by far his large extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; his parents; sister; and two brothers. Surviving are his brother, Lee (Lorilee); his children, Midge (Bob) Bentley, Bill (Carol) Wind, John (Nena) Wind, and Bob Wind. He is grandpa to Bob (Anna) Bentley, Donna (Brian) Kukay, Dean (Marissa) Bentley; Scott (Jamie) Wind, Tom (Candise) Wind; Elizabeth (Mike) Wind, Cheryl Wind; and Tamara (Marty) Mavrinac. Of course, for a man who never knew even one grandparent, when he became GREAT-Grandpa he considered himself the most important person in the world, as his 22 “Greats” will be quick to confirm. The Greats are Adria, Airika, Jake, Kyler, Ally, Joel, Brandon, Daniel, Angelina, Andrew, Jace, Emma, Adrian, Damian, Tiana, Tristan, Vivian, Ravel Jr., Elijah, Nico, Amaya and Tristin. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are being held, with a celebration of life planned for family and friends to be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their thank you to Shelly, Leah and all of Anaconda Pintler Hospice and all the doctors and nurses who have helped Dad through this journey.
Memorials are requested to Lynnore’s Place, c/o Anaconda Pintler Hospice —118 East 7th Street — Anaconda, MT 59711 ; First Presbyterian Church — Fourth and Main Streets — Anaconda, MT 59711; or to a charity of your choosing.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Svend. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Svend and his family.
