Svend Wind, 93

Oct. 5, 1927-Oct. 12, 2020

On October 12, 2020, Svend Jorgen Peder Wind, our wonderful loving Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa left us to complete his final journey to meet his Lord. Svend was born on October 5, 1927, in Odense, Denmark, to Lorenz and Johanna (Jorgensen) Wind. He joined an older sister, Tove, and the young family immigrated to the USA in 1929. Three brothers, John, Larry and Lee were born in the US. Svend resided his entire life in “his hometown” of Anaconda, Montana.

He graduated from Anaconda High School, class of 1945, and served in the US Army 1945-1947. He returned to Anaconda and married his true love, Lillian (Niven), on March 6, 1948. They had four children, and celebrated 64 years of marriage, before Lillian passed in 2012. Svend spend his entire career working for the Anaconda Company, at the smelter, as a bricklayer and then masonry superintendent, retiring as Smelting Maintenance Superintendent in 1981. He was active in the following organizations: First Presbyterian Church; Lifetime member and four time Past Master of Acacia Lodge #33, AF&AM; Eureka Chapter #16, Eastern Star; Anaconda American Legion Post 21-Past Commander; Past Vice President Montana Association for the Blind; and the Anaconda Retired Men’s Breakfast Club.