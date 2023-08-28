Sept. 26, 1944—Aug. 23, 2023

BUTTE—Mrs. Susan Marleen (Darlington) Connole passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at St. James Healthcare in Butte, Montana. Sue was born in Butte on September 26, 1944. She was one of five children born to John A. Alley, Sr. and Kathleen W. (Kelley) Alley, and remained close to her siblings throughout her life.

Sue attended local schools and graduated from Girls Central in 1962. She went on to attend Kinman University in Spokane, Washington. She married James Thomas “Bucky” Darlington and was employed as a keypunch operator at the Metals Bank, until the birth of her children, James Timothy “Tim” in 1965, and Karen Kathleen in 1968. As they grew, Sue once again joined the workforce as a Bus Driver for the Butte School District, for whom she was employed for 38 years. She also worked as a merchandiser for several companies. Jim and Sue divorced in 1986, but remained close friends. They shared many adventures together after their divorce, and always came together to spend time with their family. He preceded her in death in February of 2020.

Sue was always active and loved to stay busy. In addition to her job with the School District, she was a member of the Fine Line Dancers. Sue formed the Fine Line Dancers in 1995 at the Butte Plaza Mall. She had danced with other groups, but only as a performer. At the urging of several other dancers, she began teaching in 1995. For more than 20 years, the award-winning Fine Line Dancers entertained during the 4th of July parade, at Camp-Make-a-Dream, during the annual Christmas gift giving and tree decorating, and various other local charitable events. The group became “soul sisters” and were like a second family to her. As if her schedule wasn’t full enough, she also found time to volunteer at the Food Bank, serve as an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce, and volunteer with the RSVP program. With the loss of her son, Tim, in March of 2013, a very difficult time in her life, she also became a fierce advocate for mental health.

Sue bumped into an acquaintance at Walmart in 2016, John P. Connole. Mr. Connole had been a teacher and the two had known each other for years from taking students on school bus charters to various sporting events. A spark was ignited and the two married in September of 2017.

When Sue’s busy schedule allowed, she loved to spend time in the great outdoors, gardening or exploring the hills with her good friend, Dusty Babcock. At home on the water as well as dry land, she also enjoyed getting out on the water in her pontoon boat. In her early years, she could be found floating in the rivers with husband, Jim, and her children. Sue had a way of making every task fun. She will be remembered for her joyful spirit and the sparkle in her eyes.

As mentioned, Sue was preceded in death by her former husband, James Thomas “Bucky” Darlington; and her son, James Timothy “Tim” Darlington. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Dane Shea. Sue is survived, and will be dearly missed, by her husband, John P. Connole; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dave Stewart; and her grandchildren: Timothy Darlington, Kimberly (Travis) Castellanos, Kyler (Todd) Cody, Rilie Stewart, Morgan Stewart, and Connor Stewart; and her great-grandchildren, Audrey and Asher Castellanos. She is also survived by her uncle, Don Trescothick; brothers, John Alley, Brian (Tracee) Alley, and Vince Alley; her sister, Jan (John) Barsness; nieces and nephews, Kat Barsness, Aaron Alley, and Brendon Heim, and numerous cousins and cherished friends, which include her next-door neighbor, Jimmy Molek, who would do just about anything for her.

Friends may call on Wednesday after 10:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.