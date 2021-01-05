Sue Gundlach, 88

Dec. 24, 1931-Dec. 18, 2020
Sue Ann Gundlach, age 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2020, at 4:28 p.m. She was surrounded by her family in Mesa, Arizona, where she resided the last three years with her daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Michael Lege.
Sue aka Pitkanen, Jackelini and Joy was born in Butte, MT, on Dec. 24, 1931, to Zora Hill and was adopted by Gertrude Pitkanen. Sue moved to Helena, MT, at a young age and lived at the House of the Good Shepherd until she dedicated her life to the convent in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, at the age of 20. She took the name Sister Mary Hilaire. A few years later, Sue returned to civilian life in Butte and married Archie Jackelini. Together they had three daughters, Janice, Jodi and Joni. Sue later married John Joy and worked at NYL Ins. Co. and later at Woolworth's as credit manager until her retirement in 1993. After John's passing, she later met and married Boyne Gundlach and relocated to Ekalaka, MT, to live on his ranch. They became snowbirds and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in Ekalaka, enjoying life traveling around in their fifth wheel.
Sue had a real zest for life and an even bigger heart. She loved her family, church, choir, sewing, knitting, skiing, bowling, fishing, horseback riding and ranching. Sue played the accordion and violin for many years as well. Boyne played the guitar and they both loved going to jams and gathering with their many friends.
Sue was preceded in death by sisters, Montana Williams, Velva Harvey, June Wickham; and brother, Ben Pitkanen. Sue's husbands, Archie, John and Boyne also preceded her in death.
Sue is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Bob Smith, Jodi and Brad Macumber and Joni and Michael Lege; stepchildren, John and Suzie Joy, Jim and Peggy Joy, Kelly and Lea Gundlach, Pat Gundlach, Mark and Sally Gundlach, Tom and Patty Gundlach and Marie and Stew Shipman. Nieces surviving her are Nancy and John Gorman, Cindy Harvey and Judy and Fred Wendt. She is also survived by grandchildren, Colby and Kendal Macumber, Brynn and Dan Skellan and Jordan Jackelini; and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her very much. We honor her as she transitions to a joyous reunion with her loved ones and Our Lord.
Sue's cremains will be laid to rest at the Beaverlodge Cemetery in Ekalaka, MT, sometime in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local Hospice Care or Infinity Hospice Care of Mesa.
