Sue Gundlach, 88

Dec. 24, 1931-Dec. 18, 2020

Sue aka Pitkanen, Jackelini and Joy was born in Butte, MT, on Dec. 24, 1931, to Zora Hill and was adopted by Gertrude Pitkanen. Sue moved to Helena, MT, at a young age and lived at the House of the Good Shepherd until she dedicated her life to the convent in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, at the age of 20. She took the name Sister Mary Hilaire. A few years later, Sue returned to civilian life in Butte and married Archie Jackelini. Together they had three daughters, Janice, Jodi and Joni. Sue later married John Joy and worked at NYL Ins. Co. and later at Woolworth's as credit manager until her retirement in 1993. After John's passing, she later met and married Boyne Gundlach and relocated to Ekalaka, MT, to live on his ranch. They became snowbirds and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in Ekalaka, enjoying life traveling around in their fifth wheel.