Steven Wesley Stoner
October 29, 1950 - May 15, 2023
It is with great sadness we share Steven Wesley Stoner, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2023, in Butte, MT. Steve was born October 29, 1950 in Williston, ND and graduated Williston High School in 1968. After high school, Steve worked for oil companies. He married and had two sons, Anthony and Christopher. Mining work brought Steve to Butte, providing him a stable life, supportive friends, and year-round opportunities to hunt and fish. He married again and had a daughter, Lisa. Retirement gave Steve opportunities to be with family often; he loved being Papa. Steve learned to quilt, bake and can from Mom and woodwork from Dad and was generous with his time and talents. He gave away fruits and jams he canned, cookies he baked, fish and game he caught, wood projects he made, and quilting and sewing projects he completed. He willingly taught anybody anything he knew. He was a go-to guy who will be sorely missed.
Steve was preceded in death by mom, Lola Christensen, and brother, Todd Stoner.
He leaves behind sons: Tony Stoner (Fargo) and Chris Stoner (Grand Forks); daughter, Lisa Byers (Kingman, AZ); and seven grandchildren: Talon, Tayah, Mychala, Blake, Isaac, Finn, and Peighton. He also leaves dad, Bill Christensen, and sisters: Rae Olson, Jan Stoner, Pam Abbott, and Laurene Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a woodworker organization. Steve belonged to Williston Area Woodworkers and attended the annual woodworkers' show benefitting James Memorial Library.
Memorial services will be held in Williston, ND and Butte, MT. Williston: June 20, 1:00 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church. Contact Bill Christensen 701-572-6424. Butte: June 22, 11:00 a.m., Duggan Dolan Mortuary, 1805 Meadowlark Lane.