It is with great sadness we share Steven Wesley Stoner, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2023, in Butte, MT. Steve was born October 29, 1950 in Williston, ND and graduated Williston High School in 1968. After high school, Steve worked for oil companies. He married and had two sons, Anthony and Christopher. Mining work brought Steve to Butte, providing him a stable life, supportive friends, and year-round opportunities to hunt and fish. He married again and had a daughter, Lisa. Retirement gave Steve opportunities to be with family often; he loved being Papa. Steve learned to quilt, bake and can from Mom and woodwork from Dad and was generous with his time and talents. He gave away fruits and jams he canned, cookies he baked, fish and game he caught, wood projects he made, and quilting and sewing projects he completed. He willingly taught anybody anything he knew. He was a go-to guy who will be sorely missed.