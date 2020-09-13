Steven D. Parke, 63

June 25, 1957-Sept. 6, 2020

Steve started working at the Country Kitchen Restaurant and playing music with a band while still in high school. His passion for operating restaurants and playing music eventually took him to Spokane, Washington, where he owned and managed his own restaurant business and, following his passionate musical talent, eventually began writing and producing his own Christian worship and contemporary CD’s and record albums. He studied Kenpo martial arts, attaining his black belt. He was a talented photographer and computer software tech for several years. He lived a short time in Saskatoon, Canada, before moving back to his hometown of Butte, where he continued his music and computer work. He eventually moved in with his mother, to care for her, before passing in 2018. Steve was closely involved with his church, where he directed, played numerous instruments and sang with the music team on a regular basis.