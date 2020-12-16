Jan. 12 1952-Dec. 8, 2020

Stephen William Hamblock, 68, passed away in Arizona on Dec. 8, 2020, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center, after a short, intense battle with COVID-19. His daughter, Stephanie and brother, Phil were at his side.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather, share food, and tell stories about Steve.

Steve's family has suggested memorial donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Havre, MT, First Christian Church in Yuma, AZ, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. Please visit Steve's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.