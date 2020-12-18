Stephen Paul Nickliss, 67

April 14, 1953-Dec. 14, 2020

Stephen Paul Nickliss passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in St. James Healthcare. He was born in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, April 14, 1953, to Stephen J. “Skip” and Domenica “Minnie” Candori Nickliss. He was raised and educated in Pennsylvania and earned his degree as a radiology technician. He worked as a radiology and cath lab technician for three decades in Pennsylvania and in 2001, moved to Butte and worked for 18 years at St. James Healthcare. He retired in August of 2019. Stephen married Barbara Stengrimson Taylor in Butte on July 31, 2004, and together they made their home in Butte.

Stephen loved music and was an avid guitar player and played keyboard. He was a past member of the Genuine Article Band, and was a current member of the DammittDan Band. He thoroughly loved fly fishing, was a member of Trout Unlimited and was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan.