Stephen P. "Steve" Axelson, 75

April 10, 1948 – April 14, 2023

BUTTE - Longtime Butte Funeral Director, Steve Axelson of Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, passed away on Friday evening April 14, 2023 in Butte, surrounded and lifted up by his loving family. He was 75.

Steve was born on April 10 1948 in Butte to Arlo and Wilda (Parker) Axelson and attended local schools graduating from Butte High School in 1966.

After attending Montana State University, Steve served his country with The United States Navy during the Vietnam Era being honorably discharged as a Senior Damage Control Officer.

Following his military service, he returned to college at Montana Tech and graduated from The San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in June of 1973. Following graduation, he returned to Butte to join his family in funeral service, a career that lasted 50 years. He was also the owner and operator of Butte Crematories in Butte.

Steve was very active in community organizations having served as Master of Butte Lodge #22 A.F. & A.M. during the lodge's centennial year in 1976. He and his wife, Lorie were very involved in Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Butte and were honored as Montana's Big Couple of The Year by Governor Marc Racicot. He was a charter member of Sunrise Kiwanis and had served as President in 2011-2012.

A superb woodworker, Steve created cherished works that he gave to all his family and friends. He was also a stained glass artist and crafted windows that he would donate to various local charities to be auctioned at fundraisers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike Axelson and by his parents-in-law, Mary Anderson and Gene Reed.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Lorie; brother and sister-in-law: Jim and Janet Axelson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mike and Sally Reed, Kevin and Carol Reed, Dan Reed, Kelly and Bob Prystajko, Sandy Seccomb, Debbie and Chris Moore and Tracy and Mike Sheard. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews that he treated like his own children.

Services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 10th in Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Friends are asked to call at the church after 10:00 a.m. and then to join with the family for services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment with Military Honors will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor's choice.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services is greatly privileged to care for Steve and his family.

It is the greatest honor to care for those that came before us.

