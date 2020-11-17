Stephen James 'Jim' Sheehan, 88

Jan. 1, 1932-May 5, 2020

Stephen James “Jim” Sheehan was born on Jan. 1, 1932, to Steve and Ann (Strah) Sheehan. He had the distinction of being the first baby born in Butte that year.

Jim received his elementary education at St. Mary's Catholic school and then went on to graduate from Boys' Central High. After high school, Jim joined the Navy and served for two years, during which time he was stationed in Florida and California.

Jim married the love of his life, Jean Clare Comba, whom he met in first grade, on Oct. 14, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. After they started a family and upon completion of Dad's Navy career, they settled back home in Butte, where they lived to celebrate 66 years of marriage before Jean's passing in February 2019.

Dad worked as a hoisting engineer for various mines before he attended Western College in Dillon and decided to become a school teacher. He taught math, science and business at East Junior High and then transferred to West Junior High when it was built in 1969.

Dad enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, playing cards, and a daily ride — just to get out of the house, but his top priority was spending time with his family.