Stella A. Myott, 92

June 4, 1928-Nov. 30, 2020

Stella A. Myott passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 30, 2020. Stella was born on the family ranch in Elk Park on June 4, 1928. She was premature, weighing less than two pounds, and her Mom put her in a shoebox on the wood stove oven door to keep her warm.

Despite being premature, Stella thrived. She tells of going to school year-round, at the Elk Park School in the summer and then in Butte, when they moved in for the winter. She attended all the Butte elementary schools during her youth, which made it hard to make and keep friends, with the result that her brothers and sisters were her best friends, a situation that continued throughout her life. In her late teens, she met and married George Myott on July 12, 1946. George and she were married for 73+ years until he passed in April of 2020. Stella missed George greatly.

Stella had various jobs throughout her life but all of them revolved around bookkeeping. First at the various women's clothing stores in Butte and then at the Safeway General Office. Later, she operated Stella's Knits, which sold Brother's knitting machines. Of course, Stella taught many women how to use them. She also spent many hours installing medical practice software.