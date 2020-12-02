Stella A. Myott, 92

June 4, 1928-Nov. 30, 2020
Stella A. Myott passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 30, 2020. Stella was born on the family ranch in Elk Park on June 4, 1928. She was premature, weighing less than two pounds, and her Mom put her in a shoebox on the wood stove oven door to keep her warm.
Despite being premature, Stella thrived. She tells of going to school year-round, at the Elk Park School in the summer and then in Butte, when they moved in for the winter. She attended all the Butte elementary schools during her youth, which made it hard to make and keep friends, with the result that her brothers and sisters were her best friends, a situation that continued throughout her life. In her late teens, she met and married George Myott on July 12, 1946. George and she were married for 73+ years until he passed in April of 2020. Stella missed George greatly.
Stella had various jobs throughout her life but all of them revolved around bookkeeping. First at the various women's clothing stores in Butte and then at the Safeway General Office. Later, she operated Stella's Knits, which sold Brother's knitting machines. Of course, Stella taught many women how to use them. She also spent many hours installing medical practice software.
Stella and George had one son, Dick, in 1948. They adopted two boys, Earl and Alan in 1956. Stella and George were active in youth activities, including Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. In later years, they became Good Sam Club members.
They traveled throughout most of the 50 states, Canada and Mexico. They made many good friends along the way and had some of the best years of their life. They also rode ATVs and snowmobiles, only giving them up in their mid-80s.
She is survived by her three sons, Dick, Earl and Alan; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Both George and her granddaughter, Jamie, preceded her in death. George and all her family were waiting at Heaven's Gate to greet her as she came home.
No services are planned at this time. Express condolence at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
