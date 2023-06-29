Stanley John Stanton
October 20, 1949 - January 24, 2023
SHERIDAN - Stan, 73, born Upland, CA on October 20, 1949, passed January 24, 2023 at home on Sunnyside Lane in Sheridan, MT at the home he loved. Born to John S. and Emily J. Stanton the second of four boys, was raised, played and attended first through eighth grades at Mt. Baldy, CA graduating high school from Upland High, CA in 1967. Stan attended college at NAU, AZ, Cal Poly Pomona and graduated with a business degree from UOP and obtained his CPA status from the State of Montana. After serving in the National Guard and building homes in Southern, CA and then to Sheridan, MT where they eventually settled at the Train Depot along Wisconsin Creek.
Stan was preceded in death by his daughter, Shana Stanton, and his parents, and survived by his wife, Patsy, her sons: Chris and Ryan Cooper and his three brothers: Richard, Philip, Vince and their families.
All that knew Stan are invited to a celebration of his life with the family on July 8, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at their home at # 12 Sunnyside Lane, Sheridan, MT. Food and comfort provided, bring stories.