SHERIDAN - Stan, 73, born Upland, CA on October 20, 1949, passed January 24, 2023 at home on Sunnyside Lane in Sheridan, MT at the home he loved. Born to John S. and Emily J. Stanton the second of four boys, was raised, played and attended first through eighth grades at Mt. Baldy, CA graduating high school from Upland High, CA in 1967. Stan attended college at NAU, AZ, Cal Poly Pomona and graduated with a business degree from UOP and obtained his CPA status from the State of Montana. After serving in the National Guard and building homes in Southern, CA and then to Sheridan, MT where they eventually settled at the Train Depot along Wisconsin Creek.