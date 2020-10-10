 Skip to main content
Spring Heather Hews, 43
Spring Heather Hews, 43

Spring Hews.jpg

December 28, 1976 – October 2, 2020

I’M FREE

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free,

I'm following the path God laid for me.

I took his hand when I heard his call,

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day,

To laugh, to love, to work, to play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way,

I've found that peace at the close of the day.

If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,

Ah yes, these things I too will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow,

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My Life's been full, I savoured much,

Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch,

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,

Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me,

God wanted me now, He set me free.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Spring’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

