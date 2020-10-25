'Slammin'' Sammy Evans Davies, 95

Nov. 21, 1924-Oct. 19, 2020
Sammy Evans Davies, 95, passed away at the Anaconda Community Hospital due to COVID-19 on October 19, 2020.
Sammy was born in Anaconda on November 21, 1924 to Sam and Luella (Evans) Davies. Sammy graduated from Anaconda High School in 1943. While attending school had many hobbies and accomplishments. He was a great speed skater at the City Commons, won the city championship on Birch Hill ski jumping, and was also the manager of the high-school football and basketball teams. He then joined the United States Navy (Seabees) and served in the Pacific on the island of New Guinea for 13 months. After his discharge he returned to Anaconda and met and fell in love with Joyce Mildred Welch. They were married August 30, 1947.
Sammy started his machinist trade for the next two years at the Anaconda Copper Company. On May 5, 1950 he started working at the Post Office as a carrier and clerk and held this job for 24 years. In 1951 eight people in Anaconda came down with polio and Sammy was the only survivor. Sammy had several hobbies: cutting and hauling fire wood to keep the home fires burning, hunting and fishing with his sons Sammie and Gerald, bowling on TV Tournament Time, a bartender for 35 years for the Eagles, Paradise, and Thompson’s Bar. He also worked at Matt Blaskovich’s service station and played softball for the Elks. Through his life Sammy had four beloved dogs: Pepper, Fluffy, Pennie, and Bandit.
Sammy was a great sports fan: an avid New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, and Brigham Young University fan. Sammy and Joyce loved to travel as well, going to Jackpot with Allen and Marion Green, and flying to Albany, New York, eight times to visit their son Gerald, and Sheila, where they climbed to the top of the Statute of Liberty, saw two Yankees games with daughter Lurie, and another visit to Niagara Falls. Sammy enjoyed golfing with Wade Dahood and Jack Torney. His biggest thrill was when he made a hole in one on Little Bear hole #2 at the Old Works Golf Course, witnessed by his sons Gerald and Sammie.
Sammy enjoyed spending time in Helena with Lurie and Leo and their family. Easter was a very special time with coloring Easter eggs and then finding them. He enjoyed spending Christmas with them and watching the grandkids and great-grandkids open gifts. In the evening they would play shuffleboard and Sammy would always win. Sammy and Lurie always played Skip-bo and he was out for blood and wouldn’t let anyone beat him; very competitive!
Sammy was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Sam and Luella; brother, Robert; sister, Mary Allice; daughter-in-law, Bonnie; grandson, Brian, and grandson-in-law, Corey Curran.
He is survived by his son, Sammie of Anaconda; daughter, Lurie (Leo) of Helena; son, Gerald (Sheila) of Halfmoon, New York; as well as eight grandchildren, Roger Davies, Tammy Rowe, Amy Berry, Shana Berry Brown, Jamie Feinour, Nicole Donnelly, Tina Sullivan, and Terry Davies. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Sammy had numerous caring cousins, nieces, and nephews. As special thank you to Roger and JoAnne Welch, Marie and Dick Holbrook, Debbie Welch, Jeannie and Al Rascoe (for Sammy’s memory Bear – he loved it!), and caregiver Diane McCarthy.
A viewing will be held at Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. Facemasks are mandatory. A private burial will occur at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Sammy’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
