'Slammin'' Sammy Evans Davies, 95

Sammy was a great sports fan: an avid New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, and Brigham Young University fan. Sammy and Joyce loved to travel as well, going to Jackpot with Allen and Marion Green, and flying to Albany, New York, eight times to visit their son Gerald, and Sheila, where they climbed to the top of the Statute of Liberty, saw two Yankees games with daughter Lurie, and another visit to Niagara Falls. Sammy enjoyed golfing with Wade Dahood and Jack Torney. His biggest thrill was when he made a hole in one on Little Bear hole #2 at the Old Works Golf Course, witnessed by his sons Gerald and Sammie.

Sammy enjoyed spending time in Helena with Lurie and Leo and their family. Easter was a very special time with coloring Easter eggs and then finding them. He enjoyed spending Christmas with them and watching the grandkids and great-grandkids open gifts. In the evening they would play shuffleboard and Sammy would always win. Sammy and Lurie always played Skip-bo and he was out for blood and wouldn’t let anyone beat him; very competitive!

Sammy was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Sam and Luella; brother, Robert; sister, Mary Allice; daughter-in-law, Bonnie; grandson, Brian, and grandson-in-law, Corey Curran.