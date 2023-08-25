May 13, 1929—August 15, 2023

Sister Edna Hunthausen, 94, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for 74 years, died on August 15, 2023. She entered religious life on February 14, 1949, and took the name Sister Ann Jean when she received her habit. She later returned to her baptismal name. Sister Edna was born on May 13, 1929, in Anaconda, Montana. She was the fifth of the seven children of Anthony and Edna (née Tuchscherer) Hunthausen. Many Montana women attended St. Mary College as the Sisters of Charity had a large presence in Montana schools and hospitals and were very influential in the lives of many young people. Edna attended St. Mary College with many of her Montana friends and after her sophomore year at Saint Mary College in Leavenworth, she entered the novitiate. Initially intending to study nursing, Sister Edna became a teacher out of necessity when she was sent to replace another Sister who had broken her leg. She continued to teach for 17 years in schools in Missouri, Denver, and Montana. Montana was always her home and she enjoyed being assigned to Montana to be near to her large extended family. She served as principal in Livingston, Montana and her final service years serving on the Montana Blackfeet Reservation in Browning Montana. Sister also served the SCL community as a regional coordinator for five years. She was able to engage in health care work as a nurse aide in California and Montana. Later, Sister Edna studied religion and pastoral studies at Gonzaga University, Catholic University, and Carroll College. She served as a pastoral minister at ST. Ann’s Parish in Butte, Montana and then at Little flower Parish on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. Sister Edna cherished her SCL friends and nourished her Montana childhood friends. All of these friendships sustained her in her life and ministry.

A special thanks from her Montana family to the Sisters and staff who cared for her in her final months and provided the phone link to her Montana family in the final week. Blessed are you. Sister said that her life had been graced by the faith of those she served on the reservation. That, and an early appreciation of faith from her family, formed her into a grounded, prayerful and fun-loving person. Sister was a deep listener, and had an easy laugh which enabled her to be present to all of any age. She helped people to see their own gifts, self-worth, and the importance of relationships in their own lives. She grew so close to the Blackfeet people that she was gifted with the sacred object of an eagle feather and her Blackfeet name, Natayi Piksaki, or Holy Bird Woman. Being a Sister of Charity, she was also very close to all her 6 siblings and their children (38 nieces and nephews). She had a special bond with her two brothers who were diocesan priests for the Helena Diocese of Montana: Archbishop R.G. “Dutch” Hunthausen and Fr. Jack Hunthausen. During her last years in Montana before moving back to the Motherhouse for nursing home care, Edna spent time with her siblings and their families who by this time had grown to over 250+ offspring. She was full of life and laughter and was loved by all of them. One of her favorite songs was “I love you a bushel and a peck” which she and her sister Jean used as the farewell to their phone calls always ending on an upbeat note.

Preceding Sister Edna in death were her parents; siblings, Archbishop R.G. “Dutch” Hunthausen; Marie and brother-in-law, Pat Walsh; Tony and sister-in-law, Harriet Hunthausen; Father, Jack Hunthausen; Arthur and sister-in-law, Donna Hunthausen; brother-in-law, John Stergar. Her youngest sister, Jean Hunthausen Stergar, survives her along with the multitudes of nieces and nephews; and the SCL Community.

Quoting Sister Edna, “Everyone should be excited about going to heaven”. We love you a Bushel and a Peck.

Services will be live streamed from Leavenworth Kansas on August 31.