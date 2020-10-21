Shirley Turley, 90

Aug. 12, 1930-Oct. 18, 2020

“Glory be to the Father

and to the Son,

and to the Holy Spirit…”

Our wonderful mother, Shirley, died peacefully on the afternoon of October 18, in Butte, Montana, of old age. She was at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, who were at her side as she left this earthly world and began her spiritual journey home.

Shirley was born on August 12, 1930 — in Washington, Indiana — and was blessed to grow up in a healthy, happy, family environment. Her parents, Ezra and Myna Moren, along with her two older sisters, Mary Ellen and Vera, provided a solid family unit. Shirley was a bit of a “tom boy” and enjoyed living on the farm, all of the animals, and everything sports, especially basketball, softball, and football. She played the Sousaphone in the High School marching band and enjoyed school, church, and family activities.

In 1952, Shirley graduated from Indiana Central College with an English degree. She was a member of the women’s basketball team, in the era of the half court format. In 1954, she married former high school and college classmate, Roy Turley, and it was the beginning of a beautiful and loving relationship between best friends.