Shirley M. O'Neil

September 1, 1931 - May 16, 2023

BUTTE - Shirley M. O'Neil passed away peacefully May 16, 2023 in Butte, MT. She was born in Missoula, September 1, 1931 to Joseph and Leah May (Lacy) McDonald.

Shirley attended school in Melrose and Ramsey and graduated from Butte High class of 1949. She met the love of her life "Lefty" O'Neil, and they married November 18, 1951; together they lived a very active life with their two children Jim and Leslie.

Shirley served as president of the local Good Sams Chapter for more than 10 years, and was a performing member of the Strikettes for 20 years. She loved her dogs and won numerous AKC awards for their training. She was an active volunteer at church and served on many boards.

Shirley was a spunky little spitfire who always had a story to tell. She had a big heart and loved her family immensely. She had enthusiasm for life and was absolutely unwavering in her faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, sister and grandson.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Jackie Birrer; nieces: Becky Buss and Linda Rusch, her family in Twin Falls, ID and Great Falls, MT as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation towards the funeral costs to help honor Shirley according to her wishes. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.