Shirley Jean Sharkey

September 27, 1935 - June 3, 2023

Shirley Jean Sharkey passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on June 3. She was born September 27, 1935 to the late George M. Foley and Julia Helen Powers. She met the love of her life, William (Bill) Sharkey, and they married on November 5, 1955.

Shirley attended local Butte Schools, graduating from Girls Central. She attended St. Patrick's Church faithfully her entire life. She worked various jobs including a switch board operator for the telephone company. Retiring from St. James Hospital after 30 years was not the end of her service to the community, she continued to volunteer at the hospital for many years. She also volunteered assisting senior citizens in medical benefits enrollment, delivering Meals on Wheels, and any other service organization that requested her help. Shirley enjoyed square dancing with the Butte Silver Bow Beaus and Bells, and line dancing and clogging with the Fine Line Dancers; they were her extended family.

She is survived in death by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews: Mick, Peggy, Hanne (Ehren Bienert, CA), Julia, and Cora Sharkey family of Idaho, Bill, Debbie, Jennifer, Ristina, Joshua (Nikki), Aleshia (Luke Conway) Sharkey family of Butte, Tom, Nancy, Ryan, JT (McCaela) Sharkey of Butte, Mark, Annette, Marki Jo, Tyler Sharkey of Helena, Karen Szady, Brody and Connor Crane of Arizona, Steve, Shawn, Katie Bleken, Erin (Kyle Schuerg, NV), Alison (DJ Hines), Matthew Sharkey family of Butte; great-grandchildren: Cambree, Huck, Holden and Kale O'Neill, Kinley, Bailey, Thomas, Teagen and Taeler Sharkey, Cade, Kaisley, Tyler and Mannix Crane, Addelyne, Kamber and Maela Bleken, Peter and Stanley Schuerg of NV and Dante Hines.

In addition to her husband, Bill and daughter, Carol Ann Sharkey, Shirley was preceded in death by her stepmother, Gladys Foley; her brothers: George (Mary), Bill (Jean) and Donny Foley; her grandson-in-law, Adam Bleken; her granddaughter, Bailey Crane; great granddaughter Irisa and great grandson Kilian Hines. Shirley loved God, family, church, and friends. She looked forward to her daily visits with her great-grandchildren.

Now, my daughter, do not fear. I will do for you whatever you ask, for all my people in the city know that you are a woman of excellence. Ruth 3:11

Services will be at St. Patrick Church on Tuesday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus.