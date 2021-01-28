 Skip to main content
Shirley Ann Perusich, 86
Jan. 12, 1935-Jan. 27, 2021

Shirley Ann Perusich passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Continental Care and Rehab Center. She was born in Butte, Saturday, Jan. 12, 1935, to Orville and Helen (McCloskey) Kelly. Shirley attended schools in Butte as well as Portland, Oregon, and on Dec. 18, 1954, she and William A. Perusich were united in marriage in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Together they raised five children and enjoyed camping, fishing and crafting wooden toys of all kinds. Shirley also served as a Bluebird leader and camp mother and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting. She worked as a housekeeper for several area motels and worked as the “salad lady” at the Acoma Supper Club.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Perusich of Butte; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Karen Perusich of Helena, Steve and Jean Perusich of Butte, Ken Perusich of Melrose, Ron and Connie Perusich of Butte; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Bill Fitzpatrick of Butte; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two aunts, Kay Porter and Evelyn Magnuson.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlow Carrels officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Please observe all COVID-19 CDC restrictions and masks will be required. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

A special thank you is extended to the entire staff of Continental Care and Rehab for the gentle care and kindness shown to Shirley during her stay with them.

