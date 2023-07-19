Shirley Ann McCloskey

October 12, 1936 - July 13, 2023

Shirley Ann McCloskey passed away on July 13, 2023. Shirley was born on October 12, 1936, to Lars and Bertha Skaar in Stanley, North Dakota. Shirley was the fourth of eight Skaar children to be born and the last in line to leave this world. Shirley was proud of her family roots and maintained a subscription to the Stanley newspaper the Mountrail County Promoter so she could always keep up with events in her hometown.

After completing her elementary and high school education in her hometown of Stanley, Shirley went on to attend college in Minot, North Dakota earning her elementary education degree.

Shirley married Arlen (Swede) McCloskey on June 16, 1956. This past June they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Shirley and Swede spent the first years of their marriage moving their young family throughout North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming while Swede pursued work on various construction projects. Their final stopping place was Butte in 1961 where they soon purchased the family home in which in their children spent most of their childhood and where many fond family memories were created. Childhood stories continue to be remembered at family gatherings and always bring laughs.

Shirley was the proud mother of six rambunctious and independent children. First was Doug, then came Clay, Chuck, Em, and then the twins, Daryl and Darin. One of the most amazing things Shirley instilled in all her children was the confidence they could do anything. This was learned by witnessing Shirley boldly make repairs to household appliances and successfully manage various family businesses. Though constantly busy, Shirley always had a place at the dinner table, and a bed available, for any family member or friend who happened to be passing through town.

Shirley taught elementary school for a short time before taking on the role of "Best Mom Ever." In her spare time, she was a Cub Scout Leader, substitute teacher and started her own kindergarten. She was a baker, barber, butcher, handy-woman, seamstress, bookkeeper and trailer park manager. She also loved her pets and fondly took care of them while they entertained her and brought a smile to her face and the rest of the family.

Ultimately, the family continued to grow with the addition of thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Shirley tracked every birthday and was always sure to get out a card. She relished being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always a kind and loving Mother and Grandma who taught life lessons with a firm but loving and supportive hand.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Lars and Bertha Skaar; her six sisters: Deloris, Donna, Dorothy, Joan, Rose Mary and Carol Jean along with her only brother, Buddy and grandson, Kevin.

Shirley's Family sincerely appreciates the compassionate care provided by Dr. Yates and the staff at Copper Ridge.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, July 28th. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral Mass at will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

