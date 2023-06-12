Oct. 3, 1956 – June 6, 2023

BUTTE - On June 6, 2023, surrounded by family and friends, Sheree Lynn Sharp, 66, passed away in Butte, MT after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born October 3, 1956 to Mary Lou and Erhart Laible in Helena, MT, where she grew up with her brother, Mark Laible.

On December 29, 1973 she married her soulmate, Ron Sharp. With him she gained two sisters, Jan and Diane, and three brothers, Dave, Louie and Mike. They were soon blessed with a son, Jason. Sheree was the best mom; she had the kindest heart and loving soul, and was such a patient, loving wife and mother. Always giving more than she took. She was the best grandma, and always had a snack and smile waiting after school. She was their biggest supporter, always propping them up and supporting their many passions. Her joyful presence and soft-spoken nature, warmth and kindness drew everyone to her.

Sheree recently retired from Glacier Bank; while there she served many positions. Her favorite was always helping customers. Before that she worked at a bookstore and loved it, and she worked for Blue Cross and several other places.

Sheree loved to read, travel, and do crafts. Her favorite place to read was on the shores of the creek as her husband and son fished. She was the best dog mom, spoiling her dogs every chance she got. She looked forward to her adventures with her cousin, friend, and travel partner Sandy Isaak. She enjoyed summer German cookouts with Ty Cato and Shauna Isaak Eccleston. She loved our family Christmas gatherings and visiting with everyone. To say her family and friends will miss her is an understatement. We were blessed and grateful to have known her love.

Sheree was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lou and Erhart Laible; brother, Mark Laible; and in-laws, Louis and Betty Sharp.

She is survived by her partner of 50 years, Ron Sharp; her son, Jason Sharp (Krestin); her grandchildren: Garrett and Lauren Sharp; sister-in-law, Tami Laible; and nieces: Samantha and Melissa.

Services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Thursday, June 15th, 2023, at the Fortress of Joy Church, 720 Faw Rd., Helena, MT. A reception to follow at the Moose Lodge, 4750 N. Montana St., Helena, MT at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials and donations to www.fightcancer.org.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Sheree.