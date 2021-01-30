Sheila Sullivan, 78

Sept. 12, 1942-Jan. 23, 2021

Sheila was born on Sept. 12, 1942, in Rosetown, SK, the daughter of Elmer Freethy and Sophia Wilson. She was raised in Saskatoon, SK, and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a degree in teaching. She taught school first in southern Ontario, then in Kirkland Lake, where she met her husband, Neil Sullivan, of Butte. They were married there in 1968.

The couple moved to Hoyt Lakes, then to Embarrass, Minnesota, in 1970, as Neil followed the mining industry. Sheila raised the children and worked as a clothing representative and on radio station sales. She was an active 4H leader and operated a pre-school.

In 1986, the family relocated to Helena to follow mining once again. Sheila worked for radio advertising and at Montana Legal Services. In 1995, the couple began working internationally in Australia, Canada, and Uzbekistan. During R&R's, she visited over 20 countries and had numerous adventures. In 2004, they returned to Helena for retirement. Sheila enjoyed establishing and maintaining her magnificent vegetable and flower gardens and spending time at their cabin in Wise River. She really enjoyed the ladies and gentlemen from the water aerobics group at The Y.

She is survived by her husband, Neil of Helena; her daughters, Deb (Chip Barber) of Shakopee, Minnesota, Terri (Robert Biehn) of Northfield, Minnesota, and Crista (Stan Anderson) of Missoula. She is also survived by six grandchildren; several cousins in Saskatchewan; and nieces and nephews in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth of Hoyt Lakes; as well as her parents; sister, Rena; brother, Alan; and sister, Mary, all of Canada. Services will be delayed until early summer due to COVID-19 concerns. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sheila.