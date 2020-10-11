Sharon Ryan, 79

Sharon grew up in a little house on Phillips Street with her big brother, Frank Jr., who she looked up to, and her baby brother, Michael, whom she adored. The family tragically lost the eldest sibling, six year old Genevieve, to Scarlet Fever, just before Sharon was born.

As a girl, she loved to dance (she was especially good at tap) and took lessons and did revues. She danced from the time she was three until she was 13 years old.

Sharon grew up very close to her many beloved cousins, with whom she enjoyed lifelong friendships. There were the Banfields: Barbara, Jackie, Joni, and Bill, and Donna, Marlene, and Fran; The McManuses: Tom, Bill, Patricia, Helen, Ed, Jeanette, and Joe; and the Rowes: Bobby, David, Jack, Carol, Janice, and especially Gloria, who was Sharon’s Maid of Honor, her best friend, and truly a surrogate sister. Sharon remembered often and with warm enthusiasm the happy summers spent together with “the cousins” at Potosi Hot Springs, near Pony, and the adventures that they had.