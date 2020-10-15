Sharon LeFevre Christensen, 75

She married her husband, William "Bill" Christensen, on January 2, 1970, after a relatively short courtship, and after the school year finished, she moved to the ranch on Trout Creek, near Philipsburg, where Bill lived. They bought a gently used trailer house, rather than live in the old cabin without a bathtub or shower on the ranch, where they raised their three boys. Once her youngest baby was out of diapers, she started working as a reporter part time at the Philipsburg Mail, where initially she could be reached on Mondays and Tuesdays at the newspaper; and other five days of the week at her home. At that time, the trailer house was on an 8-person party line, so getting a hold of Sharon could be interesting.

A few years later, around 1983, she started teaching at Granite High School in Philipsburg, where she taught for many years. Given that it is a small rural high school, she taught a variety of subjects, including French, English, social studies, history, and geography. She was a widely respected and well-liked teacher, as many of her past students (including her sons) would attest to. Sharon's passion was teaching, and she worked very late into the night correcting homework and preparing lesson plans. She pursued further education throughout her career, through the University of Montana, in Missoula, as well as the University of Montana Western, in Dillon. She took pride in taking students to Washington DC, as well as studying in Quebec during a summer. The newspaper reporting and teaching were only part of her career; she was also a ranch wife and kept the ranch books, as well as helped on the ranch and kept the house. When she ultimately retired from teaching, largely due to worsening disability from progressive spinal stenosis, she occupied her time with the ranch, as well as reading and letter writing.