Sharon Connors, 80

Sharon's first job was at the Washoe Theater during her high school years. She then worked in various positions to help support her family while her husband pursued his undergraduate and law degrees. For several years, she served as a part-time legal secretary and bookkeeper for Joe and sons, in their legal practice. She also served as a volunteer for many organizations in her Community.

Sharon had a bright smile and was kind and friendly to everyone she met. She was a hardworking homemaker who maintained a comfortable and loving home for her family. She was fun-loving and always up for an adventure. When her family purchased their boat to play on Georgetown Lake, she was the only one who was able to get up on water skis the first time she tried.

Sharon was also sure to keep her kids in line. Her family called her “Sherlock” because when her kids were in high school, she would be waiting for them when they came home late at night. She was a master of interrogation and was always able to find out where they had been and what they had been up to. As with most mothers, Sharon was selfless in her support of her children and grandchildren. She was always there for them and they could depend on her.