Sharon Connors, 80

Oct. 16, 1940-Jan. 1, 2021
Sharon Marie (McDonald) Connors, of Anaconda, departed this life in peace and comfort on Jan. 1, 2021, with her family surrounding and supporting her as she started her journey to heaven. She passed away due to the progression of Alzheimer's disease complicated by COVID-19.
Sharon was born in Anaconda on Oct. 16, 1940, the second of three daughters, of Patrick “P.J.” and Mildred “Mid” (Clark) McDonald. She attended St. Paul's Grade School, Anaconda Central High School, and St. Mary College of Leavenworth, Kansas. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Connors, on Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Peter's Church in Anaconda. They were partners in every way for over 59 years. Their love for each other brought them three children and two grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy.
Sharon enjoyed travelling, spending the winter months in Sun City West, Arizona, and attending concerts and sporting events. More than anything, she cherished taking care of her grandsons and attending their activities. Her focus was always on her family, friends, and faith.
Sharon was proud of her Irish Catholic heritage and enjoyed her visit to Ireland, where she discovered that her father's family lived within a mile of Joe's grandfather's family, near Carrickmacross, in County Monaghan, Ireland. She was proud to be a Past President of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and a founding member of the Washerwomen's Brigade. St. Patrick's Day was her favorite holiday and she loved to celebrate it with her LAOH sisters and her family. When she was recently asked if she was an Irish Catholic lass, she replied, “I'm a little bit of everything that's good!” Her family could not agree more.
Sharon's first job was at the Washoe Theater during her high school years. She then worked in various positions to help support her family while her husband pursued his undergraduate and law degrees. For several years, she served as a part-time legal secretary and bookkeeper for Joe and sons, in their legal practice. She also served as a volunteer for many organizations in her Community.
Sharon had a bright smile and was kind and friendly to everyone she met. She was a hardworking homemaker who maintained a comfortable and loving home for her family. She was fun-loving and always up for an adventure. When her family purchased their boat to play on Georgetown Lake, she was the only one who was able to get up on water skis the first time she tried.
Sharon was also sure to keep her kids in line. Her family called her “Sherlock” because when her kids were in high school, she would be waiting for them when they came home late at night. She was a master of interrogation and was always able to find out where they had been and what they had been up to. As with most mothers, Sharon was selfless in her support of her children and grandchildren. She was always there for them and they could depend on her.
She handled adversity with grace, had an amazing tolerance for pain, and rarely complained. Even Alzheimer's could not take away her kindness, positive attitude, joy-filled spirit, and love for music. She retained her sharp musical memory and had the voice of an angel.
Joe and Sharon had three children, Joe Jr., Chris, and Ken (Stacie) Connors; and two grandchildren, Reece and Kellen Connors, all of Anaconda. Sharon is survived by her husband; her children; her grandchildren; her sister, Pat (Ken) Peterson, of Helena; and several nieces, nephews and their families. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Gary (Liz) Connors, Tom (Sharlene) Connors; sister-in-law, Carol Love, all of Las Vegas; and sister-in-law, Sandy Connors of Clayton, California.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Elzie David; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Vivian Connors; and brother-in-law, Mick Connors.
Sharon's family is very thankful to the staff at Big Sky Senior Living, especially the caregivers in the Mariposa Memory Care Unit, who provided wonderful care for Sharon during the last few years of her life. They would also like to thank Father Tom Haffey, Dr. Kira Conn, and Compassus Hospice. Finally, they want to thank all of Sharon's extended family and friends for the overwhelming love and support they have provided to Sharon and her family.
Donations in memory of Sharon may be made to the following: Alzheimer's Association — Montana 3010 11th Ave North Billings, MT 59101; Anaconda Catholic Community 217 W Pennsylvania Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711; Donor's local Hospice organization; or charity of Donor's choice.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held sometime in the Summer of 2021 when Sharon's family and friends can attend safely. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sharon's arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
