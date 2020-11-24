Sharon Ann Blow, 84

June 17, 1936-Nov. 20, 2020

Sharon Ann Blow was born June 17, 1936, in Butte to James and Claudia Blow. She attended Monroe Grade School and graduated from Butte High School.

She started working at M.F. Patterson Dental Supply after graduation and when they relocated to Billings, she started working for Bartels Insurance Agency. She continued on with Payne International, where she was highly respected in the insurance business.

Her childhood was filled with camping trips to Miners Lake with the St. John family and spending time at the Connors cabin in Princeton. She continued camping well into her sixties and she was still able to hook up her trailer and travel to favorite camping spots. It was on these weekend camping trips she became "Auntie" to so many of the friends of her nieces and nephews that she got to know.

Her life was dedicated to her nieces and nephews, of which she was so incredibly proud and she was sure to tell everyone how many she had. Whenever there was a sporting event, dance revue or graduation she was the first in line. She sat through many wrestling matches, baseball games and hockey games always cheering them on.