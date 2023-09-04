Shalla Rochelle Leavitt

BUTTE - Loving mother, wife, daughter and friend, Shalla Rochelle Leavitt, 22, of Butte passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at St. James Healthcare in Butte, MT, surrounded by love and support.

Shalla is survived by her parents, Rickey and Carrie Leavitt; her brother, Austin Welker; her husband, Daniel Leavitt; her daughter, Brynile Leavitt; her grandparents; Leona Leavitt, Rick Leavitt, Connie Johnson and Larry Johnson; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Shalla was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Edith Leavitt.

Shalla was born at Bonner General Hospital on September 5, 2000 to Carrie Sue Leavitt and Rickey Lee Leavitt. Shalla had many nicknames but among the most memorable having very light blonde hair as a child she was given the the nickname by her aunt Amy "white lightning" because of the way she looked as she ran by.

Shalla loved to spend time around her family, and roam around her hometown of Butte, MT with her cousins going to parks, and spending the night at each others houses. Shalla was very close with her family. Shalla was an exceptionally gifted student appearing on the honor roll multiple times throughout her school career. Shalla graduated from Butte High School in May of 2019.

Shalla went on to marry Daniel J. Leavitt "DJ", of Butte, June 6, 2019 it was no secret that Shalla loved DJ with all of her heart so much so that on May 27, 2022 were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Brynlie Kay Ann Leavitt, born in Lewiston, ID, where they lived nearby for a short time, and spent countless summers with her family. Shalla loved her daughter more than anything.

Shalla was a devoted mother and she loved to do anything and everything as long as she was doing it with the people she loved. Shalla enjoyed taking photos of her and her friends, driving around with them, and going out to basin creek, spending time camping, or going to Manny Lake.

The beauty of Shalla's soul is hard to put into words but she was one of the best people, everyone in her family knew she was kind, loving, funny, and had a gorgeous laugh. Everyday people's hearts will ache in memory of her amazing smile, and energy. Shalla has always been the most charismatic, charming, and overall the best person to be around.

It's common to hear that a loved one would brighten a room, but when Shalla was around it truly happened. It was all laughs and smiles with her. Between her ditzy self and just how big of a heart she had she never failed to make everyone around her warm and happy.

Shalla will be dearly missed by everyone. We are all incredibly grateful we are blessed to have a piece of her as she left behind the most beautiful gift she could, her daughter Brynlie. Shalla was beyond the most perfect mother, wife, sister, niece, and daughter that any of could ever have asked for. We are incredibly thankful for the time we all got to have with her.

Shalla our sunflower gone too soon.