September 14, 1973—May 25, 2023

On May 25, 2023, Seraphina (Sera) Annabelle Gordon passed away in Missoula, MT at the age of forty-nine nine. Seraphina was born in Butte, MT on September 14, 1973, to John Noakes Gordon and Bonnie Jill (Strah) Gordon. Sera attended Butte schools, including Webster Garfield Elementary and West Junior High, and she graduated from Butte High School with the class of 1993. Following high school, she attended the Job Corps in Darby, MT. As a lifelong learner, she studied at the University of Montana.

Sera held a variety of jobs during her lifetime. She was passionate in her work as a peer support counselor within the mental health community in Missoula. She advocated for the transgender community and volunteered at Open Aid Alliance. An aspiration she held dear to her heart was to eventually become a wilderness EMT as she loved helping people and loved spending time outdoors. Sera’s impact on peoples lives is far and wide, yet site remained humble through these pursuits.

Sera had a variety of interests and activities that she immersed herself in. She loved music, especially “The Doors” She loved swords, flowers, puppy dogs, and fun people. She was an avid cribbage player, she enjoyed listening to audiobooks, camping at Rock Creek, and attending Celtic Games and Gathering events. Sera was proud to hold membership in the “House of Gordon USA Clan Gordon in North America” She enjoyed researching the Gordon genealogy and proudly displayed and wore the Gordon tartan.

Sera is preceded in death by her parents: John and Bonnie, brothers: Voyde and Tony, and grandparents: Voyde and Kate Gordon and Boots and Ruth Strah.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: John and Michelle Gordon, their children: Noakes and Bethany and their grandchild, Beckum; her sister and brother-in-law: Jill and Tom Crowley, their children: Johnna (Marcus), April (Kyle), Maggie (Caleb), Mylee and their grandchildren: Cole and Case; and her nephew, Levi Gordon. Sera is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sera leaves behind her life partner, Sam Smith, whom she affectionately referred to as her “significant otter,” as well as several friends and acquaintances in Missoula, Butte and even as far as Texas. “Sera was one of the Best! Nobody will ever love others like she did.”

Please join her family in a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Duggan Dolan Mortuary, 1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte. Friends may begin calling at 10 am. with services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.