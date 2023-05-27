Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sean Patrick Powers

March 13, 1974 – January 4, 2023

Sean passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mesquite, NV on January 4, 2023 at the age of 48. Sean was born in Butte to John Patrick and Joan Marie Powers. He attended Blaine and Kennedy elementary schools and graduated from Butte Central High School in 1992.

As a kid and through adulthood, one of Sean's favorite places to spend time was Georgetown Lake at the family cabin in the Georgetown Lake Boat Club area. He started driving a boat when he was 10 and loved being the designated captain.

Sean attended Montana Tech until what would become a passion, retail came calling. Sean opened his own retail clothing store in 1995 which included original and custom designs. Through experience on the wholesale side of the business, Sean moved into a career as a manufacturer's representative. He represented many different lines over the course of his career with a focus on gift stores. For many years his territory was the state of Montana and he valued the relationship with his clients at small independently owned businesses throughout the state. He worked out of various showrooms in Seattle, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

In 2014, Sean moved to Pueblo, Colorado working as a Territory Manager for Evergreen Enterprises managing a portfolio of 168 independent retail stores throughout Southern Colorado, Western Kansas, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. Within his first year he increased sales to up over a million dollars in revenue and as a result won Territory Manager of the Year.

Sean's greatest joy came from becoming a foster parent to a 13-year-old boy named Lucas in 2003. After the foster period was completed, Sean never stopped reaching out to Lucas to keep up what was happening in his life. Sean was always proud of Lucas and grateful to see him grow into a man, marry a great woman, and see them start their own family.

Sean is preceded in death by both his parents, John and Joan, both sets so of grandparents (James and Audrey Sullivan and Richard and Catherine Powers), all aunts and uncles and many cousins.

Sean is survived by his sister, Janel (Vancouver, WA) his foster son and wife, Lucas and Hillary (Butte) and their three kids as well as many cousins.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and memorial services will be conducted Friday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Deacon Bernie McCarthy officiating. Intermittent will be in Holy Cross Cemetery followed by a reception at the Finlen Hotel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Human Rights Campaign, Special Olympics or donor's choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.