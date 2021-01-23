Saxon Gerald Walton was born on January 2, 2000 at 12:56 a.m. in Butte, MT. Saxon lived his life the way he came into this world, on his own terms. Saxon moved to Idaho with his family when he was 2 years old. He attended Dora Erickson Elementary through the 4th grade. In August of 2010, his mom moved him and his sister to Butte, MT. There he attended Kennedy Elementary, East Jr High, and Central Catholic High School. He finished 12th grade at Butte High graduating in May 2018. Saxon went on to Boise State University in August of 2018 where he studied nutrition. Saxon received an award for profound insight of human nature in psychology. All through his school career Saxon enjoyed playing sports. Basketball, varsity football, all-star baseball, and lettered in track and choir. His all-time favorite was basketball- he was always up for a game! Saxon had a kind heart; he would help anyone that needed him. His smile and presence would light up any room. His larger than life and beautiful energy could bring you of the darkest spot. He stood up always for the underdog. He wanted nothing more in this world than for everyone from every walk of life to be respected and feel loved. His mom, sister and niece were his biggest supporters, and his motivation to change the world. He prided himself on his accomplishments in his favorite gym, as well as his nutritional accomplishments. Saxon enjoyed going against the norm and encouraging others to do the same. Saxon was preceded in death by his Uncle Tim Bennett, Grandma Reagan, Grandpa Les Jones and many other family and friends. Saxon leaves behind his mom Roberta Schutz, his sister Techia Walton, his niece Kameryn Odney, his grandma Cindy Jones, his aunt Donna Bennett, and many other family and friends.