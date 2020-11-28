Sandra 'Sandy' Ruth (Miller) Taylor, 71

March 15, 1949-Nov. 19, 2020
Surrounded by her loved ones, Sandra “Sandy” Ruth (Miller) Taylor, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. She was born to Eugenia and Forrest Miller on March 15, 1949, in Proctor, Arkansas.
Sandy moved to Butte in 1969, where she became a single mother, raising three children. In 1983, she met her soul mate, George (Tom) Taylor, who was also a single father with four children. Within six months, they were married on Nov. 4. Sandy and Tom had just celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.
When Super 8 opened, she was the head housekeeper. Then she found her niche at the Civic Center, where she established many friends and fans from her ticket booth for 32 years.
Tom and Sandy enjoyed camping and decorating their yard for Halloween and Christmas.
Sandy dearly loved her 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Sandy's was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; and their blended family of Donna, Jim, Bobby, Tammy, Sissy Theresa, Michael and their spouses. Also, her brother-in law, Val (Les) and sister-in-law, Becky Taylor.
The family is truly grateful for the constant care from Tracy Boucher, and Shamia, Abbey, and Deacon Dan McGrath of Senior Solutions.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made at the ALS Foundation, Butte Food Bank or Senior Solutions and charity of one's choice.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Sandy. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Sandy and her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.