Sandra 'Sandy' Ruth (Miller) Taylor, 71

March 15, 1949-Nov. 19, 2020

Surrounded by her loved ones, Sandra “Sandy” Ruth (Miller) Taylor, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. She was born to Eugenia and Forrest Miller on March 15, 1949, in Proctor, Arkansas.

Sandy moved to Butte in 1969, where she became a single mother, raising three children. In 1983, she met her soul mate, George (Tom) Taylor, who was also a single father with four children. Within six months, they were married on Nov. 4. Sandy and Tom had just celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.

When Super 8 opened, she was the head housekeeper. Then she found her niche at the Civic Center, where she established many friends and fans from her ticket booth for 32 years.

Tom and Sandy enjoyed camping and decorating their yard for Halloween and Christmas.

Sandy dearly loved her 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Sandy's was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; and their blended family of Donna, Jim, Bobby, Tammy, Sissy Theresa, Michael and their spouses. Also, her brother-in law, Val (Les) and sister-in-law, Becky Taylor.