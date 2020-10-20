Sandra Jean Peterson, 66

Oct. 17, 1953-June 16, 2020

Sandra Jean Peterson passed away on June 16, 2020, after a short illness. Sandy was born on October 17, 1953, to Carl and Mary Helen Jessen. She attended Catholic schools, graduating from Anaconda Central in 1971. She continued her education at Carroll College, receiving her bachelor’s in social work in 1975. Just two weeks after graduation, she married the love of her life, Dave Peterson, at St. Paul’s Church, in Anaconda. They had just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Together they had two children, Amy and Chad. Instead of pursuing a career, Sandy chose to stay home and raise her children, while also doing the accounting for her husbands’ business, which she continued to do for over 30 years.

Sandy devoted her life to her family. One of her greatest joys was when she became Grandma to Larken and MaLaynee. Although they were only given a few years with her, the love she had for them will carry them for the rest of the lives.

Sandy’s smile and laughter could light up a room and lit our hearts. Her strength and courage, joy and love of life was a beautiful gift she gave every day to all of us who were blessed to call her ours.