Ruth Helmo Markovich, 95

April 11, 1925-Nov. 7, 2020

Ruth Helmo Markovich of Anaconda, Montana, passed peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Yuma, Arizona, after a brief battle with breast cancer. She was 95 years young.

Ruth was born April 11, 1925, to Iver and Ragna Helmo in Butte, Montana. She attended Whittier Elementary and Butte High School. Ruth was an exceptional skier and was a member of the Butte High ski team and was the first girl to earn a Varsity letter at Butte High.

On April 6, 1947, Ruth married the love of her life, Joe Markovich. She went to work for Curry Buick as a book keeper for a number of years. The skills she learned there would serve her well later in life. In 1961, Ruth and Joe moved their family to Missoula, where they resided until 1968.

In January of 1968, they moved to Anaconda, where they purchased a small candy and tobacco distributorship named Roach & Smith. Ruth worked side by side with Joe, where she managed the office and was his financial wizard. Together they were a force to be reckoned with. With hard work and determination, they grew the business and by 1977, had purchased Kenny's Distributing of Butte, a distributor of Rainier, Heidelberg and Schmidt beers. This was added to their existing business but would not be their last acquisition.