September 17, 1935 - April 1, 2023

WHITEHALL — Ruth Elizabeth Kuusisto of Whitehall passed away Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023 in Continental Care and Rehab Center. She was born Tuesday, September 17, 1935 in Great Falls. She attended school there and grew up in Great Falls and Big Sandy. She married twice, the second marriage to Ronald Kuusisto in Butte on December 28, 1973. He preceded her in death on September 17, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by three infant children; her son, John Reed; daughter, Shirley Huntley; grandson, Wally Hazel; a brother who was killed in Viet Nam, brother, Slick Jorgenson and her sister, Jean.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Patti Reed of Whitehall; daughters: Mary Parr of Billings and Kathy Reed of Butte; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Susan Hamilton and Sherry Fogarty and brother, Larry Brewer.

Ruth was a longtime and active member of Hiawatha Council #4, Degree of Pocahontas and worked as a cook at numerous area restaurants as well as several nursing homes.

Cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be in Big Sandy at a later date. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.