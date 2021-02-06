 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russell Franklin Lewis, 44
0 comments

Russell Franklin Lewis, 44

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis, Russell Franklin.jpg

June 15, 1976-January 26, 2021

Mr. Russell Franklin Lewis passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2021 in St. James Healthcare of natural causes. Russell was born on June 15, 1976 in Casper, Wyoming. He was the second child, but the first son, of William G. "Bill" and Leona F. (Bateman) Lewis.

Russell grew up in Casper, Wyoming. At the age of 17, he was the youngest person to receive his GED at Casper College in Casper, Wyoming. He went on to receive his Associate of Technology Degree in Automotive Mechanic from Bates College in Tacoma, Washington. In addition to his degree in Mechanics, he was also ASE Certified, a mark of excellence among Mechanics. Always skilled with his hands, Russell also worked during his college internship building cabinetry and framing houses.

Russell was a proud member of the United States Army, in which he served as an E-2 between 2008 and 2014. His pride in his country was evident in his membership in the American Legion, AMVETS, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also enjoyed guns and marksmanship, and was a member of the NRA (National Rifle Association).

On June 08, 1994, he married Stacy Ann Sweeney at Riverside Park in Casper, Wyoming. They later divorced. On August 09, 2008, with their feet in the Carbon River, he married Tina Lee Stadig at Carbonado, Washington. They also divorced. While they were not to be husband and wife, they always remained friends.

Russell was the definition of an All-American boy. He enjoyed fast cars, big trucks, and motorcycles. If it was made in America, and had tires, Russell was sure to love it. Always one to live life a little on the rowdy side, he was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan and loved the music of Pantera. An advocate of tattoos, he thought a person's body should not be so much a temple as a billboard dedicated to life. Following the Catholic faith tradition, completing Catechism in Jackson, Wyoming in 1987, Russell chose to find God's presence in all of creation, as well as in Church.

Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his mother, Leona Lewis, in 2010, He is survived by his Father William "Bill" Lewis of Colorado; daughters Haly Marie (Preston) Lewis of California, Katey Lynn Lewis of Washington, and Abigail Ashlynn Leeanne Lewis of Montana; his son Tristan Alan Pantier of Laramie, Wyoming; and 1 granddaughter and 2 grandsons in Washington. He is also survived by both his former spouses; his brothers, Glenn Lewis, Grant Lewis, and Quinn Lewis, all of Casper, Wyoming; his sister, Frances (Anthony) Johnson, also of Casper, Wyoming; and step siblings Zach Hutton, Ruth Hutton and Moriah (Andrew) Ala of all of Wyoming; 8 nephews, 4 nieces; 2 step daughters and 2 step sons from his marriage with Tina and countless cherished friends that, while not related by blood, Russell considered family.

Cremation has taken place in Butte. Services will take place at a later date and will be announced by the Mortuary. Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News