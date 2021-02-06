Russell Franklin Lewis, 44

Russell was the definition of an All-American boy. He enjoyed fast cars, big trucks, and motorcycles. If it was made in America, and had tires, Russell was sure to love it. Always one to live life a little on the rowdy side, he was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan and loved the music of Pantera. An advocate of tattoos, he thought a person's body should not be so much a temple as a billboard dedicated to life. Following the Catholic faith tradition, completing Catechism in Jackson, Wyoming in 1987, Russell chose to find God's presence in all of creation, as well as in Church.

Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his mother, Leona Lewis, in 2010, He is survived by his Father William "Bill" Lewis of Colorado; daughters Haly Marie (Preston) Lewis of California, Katey Lynn Lewis of Washington, and Abigail Ashlynn Leeanne Lewis of Montana; his son Tristan Alan Pantier of Laramie, Wyoming; and 1 granddaughter and 2 grandsons in Washington. He is also survived by both his former spouses; his brothers, Glenn Lewis, Grant Lewis, and Quinn Lewis, all of Casper, Wyoming; his sister, Frances (Anthony) Johnson, also of Casper, Wyoming; and step siblings Zach Hutton, Ruth Hutton and Moriah (Andrew) Ala of all of Wyoming; 8 nephews, 4 nieces; 2 step daughters and 2 step sons from his marriage with Tina and countless cherished friends that, while not related by blood, Russell considered family.

Cremation has taken place in Butte. Services will take place at a later date and will be announced by the Mortuary. Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.