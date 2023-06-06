Rufus Franklin Whitaker, Jr.

July 15, 1946 - May 21, 2023

Mr. Rufus Franklin Whitaker, Jr. passed away on May 21, 2023, at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana. He was born on July 15, 1946, in Richlands, Virginia, the son of Rufus Franklin Whitaker, Sr., a miner and part-time farmer, and Lucille (Webb) Whitaker.

After the closure of many of the Copper mines in Virginia, Rufus's father relocated to Butte, Montana, in 1962, to begin working as a miner for the ACM (Anaconda Copper Mining Company). The rest of the Whitaker family followed in June of 1963. Rufus graduated from Butte High School in 1965 and began working at the ACM Concentrator. He was employed by the ACM until the company curtailed operations in Butte in 1983. After the ACM shutdown, Rufus attended Montana Tech, from where he received his degree in Business in May of 1987. He was employed for more than 15 years as Youth Activities Director, and part-time Building Manager, at the Butte YMCA. In 2001, Rufus began working as Intermural Sports Director and HYPER Complex Manager at Montana Tech, from where he retired in 2012.

Rufus enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He spent many years supporting and volunteering his time to Montana Tech Athletics. During his retirement years, he visited family and friends back in his home state of Virginia, and he spent winters in Phoenix where he was able to watch as many Major League Baseball spring training games as he could. His greatest joy came from spending time with his kids and grandkids and watching his grandkids play sports.

Rufus was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Whitaker Sr., mother, Lucille Whitaker and his brother, Ray Whitaker.

He is survived by his son, Brandon (Katie) Whitaker; daughter, Lacie (Skyler) Willard; grandkids: Sidney, Sara, and Shea Whitaker; grandkids: Audrey, Rio, and Reed Willard.

Rufus was a wonderful dad and grandpa who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Rufus Whitaker Youth Sports Scholarship fund at the Butte Family YMCA.

Friends may call on Friday, June 9, 2023, after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow at the Butte Depot.