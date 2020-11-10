Roxanne Witt, 71

Feb. 10, 1949-Nov. 3, 2020
Roxanne Deanne Witt of Butte, MT, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Roundup, MT.
Roxanne is survived by her father, Thomas Regan of Butte, MT; her four children, Tammy Kaminski and husband, Mark, of Nashville, Tennessee, Sandra McCool and husband, Robert, of Blue Springs, Missouri, John Wild and wife, Elenor, of Aurora, Colorado, and Thomas Wild and wife, Donna, of Kellogg, Idaho. She is also survived by her 10 siblings, Jerry Schutz and wife, Brenda of Helena, MT, Cynthia Schutz-Jones of Butte, MT, Cathy Woods of Butte, MT, Paulette Schutz-Harder and husband, George of Drumheller, Alberta, Debbie Vercella and husband, Gerald, of Butte, MT, Donnie Bowser of Butte, MT, Pam Ozanne and husband, Earl of Butte, MT, Dale Bowser of Omaha, Nebraska, Jon Bowser and wife, Kim, of Helena, MT, Tommy Regan and wife, Lori, of Butte, MT; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother Pauline Regan of Butte, MT; brother, Peter “Petie” Bowser of Butte, MT; brother, David “Davie” Schutz of Butte, MT; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Vargas.
Roxanne worked in the medical industry for over 30 years and then was a project manager for Habitat for Humanity until retirement. She was a respected leader, a loving mother, and a devoted friend. Roxanne had many talents — she knew a little bit about a lot of things. She was always available to lend a hand or give some guidance, no matter what she was doing.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Abundant Life Fellowship, followed by a private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity. Condolences can be posted on Axelson Funeral Home obituary page.
The family would like to thank Linda Williamson for her friendship and caring heart, Brianne Mulvaney for her professionalism and support, and to the staff at Elkhorn Rehabilitation. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Roxanne. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Roxanne and her family.
