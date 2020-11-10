Roxanne Witt, 71

Feb. 10, 1949-Nov. 3, 2020

Roxanne Deanne Witt of Butte, MT, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Roundup, MT.

Roxanne is survived by her father, Thomas Regan of Butte, MT; her four children, Tammy Kaminski and husband, Mark, of Nashville, Tennessee, Sandra McCool and husband, Robert, of Blue Springs, Missouri, John Wild and wife, Elenor, of Aurora, Colorado, and Thomas Wild and wife, Donna, of Kellogg, Idaho. She is also survived by her 10 siblings, Jerry Schutz and wife, Brenda of Helena, MT, Cynthia Schutz-Jones of Butte, MT, Cathy Woods of Butte, MT, Paulette Schutz-Harder and husband, George of Drumheller, Alberta, Debbie Vercella and husband, Gerald, of Butte, MT, Donnie Bowser of Butte, MT, Pam Ozanne and husband, Earl of Butte, MT, Dale Bowser of Omaha, Nebraska, Jon Bowser and wife, Kim, of Helena, MT, Tommy Regan and wife, Lori, of Butte, MT; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Pauline Regan of Butte, MT; brother, Peter “Petie” Bowser of Butte, MT; brother, David “Davie” Schutz of Butte, MT; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Vargas.