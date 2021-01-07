Rose Marie Verrall, 82

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could rattle off the countless memories created with Grandma Rose. She enjoyed Christmas family get-togethers and 4th of July fireworks at her home, and she especially loved her shopping trips to Ross Clothing Store. Up until the end of her life, she really cherished the sleepovers that she would have with her great-grandchildren, Lachlyn and Laney. Even at her old age, they kept her young.

Rose had an amazing sense of humor, and could make a whole room burst into laughter, even up until her last days. Whether she would tell a joke or allow the grandchildren to give her a makeover, Rose was always lighthearted. Rose's vibrant personality has left an imprint on many because even on the worst of days, there is always a reason to laugh.

Outside of spending her time with family, Rose enjoyed a quiet evening with her dog. She first fell in love with Aly, a gift from her son, Randy, but had to mourn the loss of Aly. Elle later became Rose's companion, and never left her side, even up until she took her last breath.