Rose Marie Verrall, 82

March 25, 1938-Jan. 5, 2021
On Jan. 5, 2021, Rose Marie Verrall passed away after her courageous battle with cancer at the age 82. Rose entered into eternity while surrounded by her family. Rose was a lifelong resident of Butte.
Rose was born March 25, 1938, to Edith and Claude Shaw in Butte, MT. She was one of 12 children. From a very young age, Rose was a hard worker. In her early years, she worked at Hennessy Department Store as an elevator operator. She later worked at Martha's Cafe as a dishwasher, and a housekeeper at Mile High and City Center Hotel. In 1980, Rose and her husband, Bill, started their own business, LV Janitorial Services. Rose had impeccable work ethic, and continued to work until she was 80 years old. One of the best Mother's Day gifts Rose received was when her daughter-in-law, Michele, agreed to work alongside Rose every Sunday until she retired; a gift that only Rose could truly appreciate. Although she may have been tired she always persevered.
Rose met the love of her life, Bill Verrall, when she was 17 years old. They married on July 23, 1955, and had six children. Rose's joy came from raising her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother, and any time spent with her children or grandchildren was treasured. She jumped at any opportunity to spend more time with family. She enjoyed traveling to South Dakota with Randy and family to see Mount Rushmore. She also cherished her visit to the Oregon coast with family to visit her granddaughter, where she was able to put her toes in the sand for the first time. Rose always went the extra mile when it came to her family.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could rattle off the countless memories created with Grandma Rose. She enjoyed Christmas family get-togethers and 4th of July fireworks at her home, and she especially loved her shopping trips to Ross Clothing Store. Up until the end of her life, she really cherished the sleepovers that she would have with her great-grandchildren, Lachlyn and Laney. Even at her old age, they kept her young.
Rose had an amazing sense of humor, and could make a whole room burst into laughter, even up until her last days. Whether she would tell a joke or allow the grandchildren to give her a makeover, Rose was always lighthearted. Rose's vibrant personality has left an imprint on many because even on the worst of days, there is always a reason to laugh.
Outside of spending her time with family, Rose enjoyed a quiet evening with her dog. She first fell in love with Aly, a gift from her son, Randy, but had to mourn the loss of Aly. Elle later became Rose's companion, and never left her side, even up until she took her last breath.
Rose received the unfortunate diagnosis of cancer in February of 2020. Rose fought a tough fight, and continued to call the shots up until her last days. Rose made the courageous decision to quit treatment and the decision on when her hospice care would begin. Rose was surrounded by her family when she exhaled her last breath into eternity. As Rose left this earth, she was serenaded by family members singing, "You are my Sunshine."
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Claude Shaw; her husband, Bill Verrall; her daughter, Peggy Powell; her infant son; her sisters, Edith Campbell, Sheila Morris, Claudia Durham, Maryanne Shaw; her brothers, John Shaw, Jimmy Shaw, and Butch Shaw; and her great-granchild, Gracie Faith Taylor.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Mark) Barry, Lori Verrall, Kim Verrall; her son, Randy (Michele) Verrall; and her two sons-in-law, Leon Huizinga and Jim Powell. She is survived by her sisters, Jean Forrest, Louella (Greg) Briggs; and her brothers, Neil (Linda) Shaw and Ted Shaw; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jimmer, Shane, Shelly, Kelly, Sharlie, Cory, Brody, Beau, Brandi, Tiana, Mereasha, Kaila; and 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
We would like to thank the following healthcare workers who helped Rose throughout her life and through this difficult journey. Thank you to Lori Lagerquist, Dr. Massough, nurses and staff at the Cancer Care Center at St. James Hospital. Also, thank you to Compassus Hospice and the nursing staff. Your efforts and compassion helped ease the burden along the way.
Rose was a remarkable wife, mom, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, love and laughter. We will hold onto all of this, until we meet in heaven.
"Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22.
Due to COVID, funeral service for close family members. Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain View Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.