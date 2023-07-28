Rose Marie Theurer

March 20, 1939 - July 22, 2023

Rose Marie Theurer passed away Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 at her home in Butte. She was born in Joliet, Montana, Monday, March 20, 1939 to Emil and Herda (Pastions) Roehl. She was raised and educated in Joliet, graduated from Joliet High School and married Norm Theurer there in 1956. Together they had two daughters, Brenda and Jenny.

Rose was a hard-working woman who nurtured her family with wonderful home bake treats, homemade jellies and jams and lots of canned and fresh home-grown garden treats from her own garden.

She moved back to Butte after the death of her husband, Norm Theurer, who passed away May 26, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Salvie Espinola, sister, Ruth Corder and brother, Ruben Roehl.

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law: Brenda and Mike Dotson of Ocean Shores, Washington, Jenny Espinola of Butte; grandchildren: Josey and Lloyd Adams and Michael and Sharee Neary; great-grandchildren: Alex, Maddy Taylor and Daniel; her sisters: Kathy Steinhauer of Anaconda and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Monday morning, August 14th at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Pastor Sarah Schilcher officiating.