Aug. 3, 1932-Dec. 21, 2020

Roscoe Pilon, 88, passed peacefully at home, Dec. 21, with his family surrounding him. He was born Aug. 3, 1932, at Barrett Hospital in Dillon. He was born to Orrion and Alta (Roscoe) Pilon. He was joined by a brother, Gene, and years later a sister, Lora Lee. Roscoe attended Dillon public schools and graduated from BCHS in 1950. While in school he was involved in athletics and FFA. While in FFA, he had opportunity to attend the national convention in Kansas City.

Roscoe met Claire, his future wife, in the second grade, when she moved to Dillon with her mother from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They dated in high school and were married in 1952, a union that lasted 68 years. To the marriage three children were born.

His desire was to have his own ranch, which he worked hard to achieve and enjoyed until his retirement. The couple enjoyed 22 winters in Yuma, Arizona. In his youth he lived in Argenta with his parents and developed a love for the outdoors, mountain streams and mountain lakes. He passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and spent many weekends in the mountains with them.