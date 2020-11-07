Rosanna Carmichael, 86

March 12, 1934 - October 15, 2020

On October 15, 2020, Rosanna passed away peacefully at home due to natural causes. She was born in Butte, Montana on March 12, 1934 to Paul and Rosanna (Regan) McDonald. Rosanna was 86 years old.

Rosanna grew up on Gold Street in Butte and attended St. Patrick's School and Girl's Central High School (class of 1952). She relocated down to Sampson Street on the flat in Butte when her mother and father bought a house there in 1952—the very same house she lived in until her death. Her older brother Paul, who had joined the Navy in 1944, had already started his own family was also living in Butte at that time.

In her school years, Rosanna was active in school productions and loved taking pictures of family and friends. Several very full picture albums attest to her enjoyment of putting photos with her own captions for everyone she knew as well as her childhood dog, Tippy. Over the years, many more family members and friends would be added to the photo collection, as well as several other very loved pets.