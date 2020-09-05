Ron Crnich, 86, of Butte, Montana, passed from this world September 2, 2020, at home.
Ron was a proud Butte native and enjoyed his time as a member of the Big Butte Volunteer Fire Dept. Ron loved watching “the amateurs” on March 17, at the Elks and often enjoyed solving the world’s problems on his front porch, cigar and wine in hand.
Preceding Ron in death were his parents, William and Agnes Crnich; his wife, Mary; his brother, Bob; and his sister-in-law, Jean.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Vicki Crnich (Barry Stambaugh); his niece, Debbie Sanner (Scott Sanner); nephews, Dan Crnich and Dave Crnich (Jeanice Crnich); his grand-nephew, Luke Cerise; grand-nieces, Abby Cerise and Rachel Crnich; Abby’s sons, Braxton and Cameron; and extended family in Minnesota, Vermont, and Texas.
A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Frontier Hospice and Butte Catholic Community North. In lieu of flowers, donations to these or other charities in Ron’s name are welcome.
We are indebted to the Hollamons for their friendship and support over the years. Ron’s family also offers special thanks to Father Beretta for his guidance and prayer, a comfort to Ron in his last hours.
“Imagination is more important than knowledge“ -Albert Einstein
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Ron. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Ron and his family.
We are thinking of you Vicky and Barry. I will never forget my many front porch conversations with Ron and Mary. They were both like grandparents to us. I remember always going up to ask for advice and a plane fly by and he would tell us what kind and what company. Or when we would patiently wait every year for the hammock to go up. We love you all so much.
