Ron Crnich, 86, of Butte, Montana, passed from this world September 2, 2020, at home.

Ron was a proud Butte native and enjoyed his time as a member of the Big Butte Volunteer Fire Dept. Ron loved watching “the amateurs” on March 17, at the Elks and often enjoyed solving the world’s problems on his front porch, cigar and wine in hand.

Preceding Ron in death were his parents, William and Agnes Crnich; his wife, Mary; his brother, Bob; and his sister-in-law, Jean.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Vicki Crnich (Barry Stambaugh); his niece, Debbie Sanner (Scott Sanner); nephews, Dan Crnich and Dave Crnich (Jeanice Crnich); his grand-nephew, Luke Cerise; grand-nieces, Abby Cerise and Rachel Crnich; Abby’s sons, Braxton and Cameron; and extended family in Minnesota, Vermont, and Texas.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Frontier Hospice and Butte Catholic Community North. In lieu of flowers, donations to these or other charities in Ron’s name are welcome.

We are indebted to the Hollamons for their friendship and support over the years. Ron’s family also offers special thanks to Father Beretta for his guidance and prayer, a comfort to Ron in his last hours.