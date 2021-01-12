Roger Long, 70

Dec. 25, 1950-Jan. 5, 2021

Roger Marshall Long was born 12-25-50. Sadly, he passed away 1-5-21.

Roger was a singer, songwriter, artist, and poet. A true renaissance man.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sunni; their children, Dylan (Courtney) Long, Jessica Davis, and Marnie Salminen; and his seven beautiful grandchildren.

Roger was like a magnet. People were just drawn to him and he touched their spirit. He loved life and everyone he met knew it. He was a joy to us all. His wit will be missed, as well as his talents.

Roger worked at many different jobs, but we know retirement was his favorite.

Rest in peace, Roger. From everyone who knew and loved you far and wide, you left us too soon.

On the last days of his life, he said, “Tell everyone I love them."

Due to COVID and family distance, we know Roger would like us to wait until we can honor his life in the great outdoors, where he spent so many wonderful times with us.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Roger. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Roger and his family.